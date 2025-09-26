Rockwool's Rs 550 cr plant in Cheyyar to begin operations in Q2 of 2026

CHENNAI: Rockwoolon Thursday announced that construction of its new Rs 550 crore manufacturing facility in Cheyyar is progressing in full swing and is now halfway complete. The project remains on schedule to begin operations in the second quarter of 2026.

The Cheyyar plant, with an investment of Rs 550 crore will be larger than Rockwool’s existing facility in Gujarat and will serve as a key production hub for the company in India. Once operational, it is expected to create more than 150 direct jobs and many more indirect opportunities through local suppliers, service providers, and support industries—bringing significant economic benefits to the Cheyyar region and its communities.

The facility will manufacture a broad range of stone wool insulation solutions for General Building Envelopes, the Industrial sector, and as cores for sandwich panels. These products are non-combustible, recyclable, and long-lasting, supporting India’s growing demand for energy efficiency, acoustic comfort, and fire safety in buildings, while also aligning with Tamil Nadu’s leadership in renewable energy and sustainable development.

Once completed, the Cheyyar facility will manufacture Rockwool stone wool insulation catering to industrial, general building envelope as well as core to sandwich panel manufacturers. Designed to meet India’s fast-growing demand for sustainable building solutions, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, making it Rockwool’s most advanced manufacturing site in India.

“The construction progress in Cheyyar reflects our long-term commitment to India and Asia. This facility will enable us to meet rising demand for energy-efficient and fire-safe building materials while also creating meaningful employment in the region,” says Darryl Mathews, Managing Director, Rockwool Asia.

“India is a critical market for Rockwool, and we are pleased to see our investment in Tamil Nadu progressing as planned. The Cheyyar facility will strengthen our ability to support India’s ambitions for sustainable growth. Our team is excited to see the Cheyyar plant taking shape,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Unit Director, Rockwool India.