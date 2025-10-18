Rivaah by Tanishq Reimagines Temple Jewellery for the Modern South Indian Bride

CHENNAI: Tanishq, a Tata Group jewellery brand, has maintained its reputation for over two decades with high-quality craftsmanship and innovative design. Renowned for blending tradition with modern aesthetics, Tanishq continues to set benchmarks in the jewellery industry.

Understanding Indian women’s love for heritage-inspired yet contemporary designs, Tanishq creates collections that celebrate both tradition and modern elegance. With over 500 showrooms across 300 cities, the brand is known for its purity, design excellence, and trust.

Rivaah by Tanishq — reimagines traditional South Indian ornaments such as kasumalai and temple jewellery with fresh, modern designs. Available across South India, the collection aims to make weddings even more special. Rooted in culture and crafted with intricate handmade detailing, Rivaah combines age-old techniques with contemporary artistry to celebrate the grandeur of South Indian weddings and festivals.

With Diwali and the wedding season approaching, now is the perfect time to explore Rivaah by Tanishq. The collection adorns brides through pre-wedding rituals to the grand ceremony, enhancing their beauty and elegance.

This season, Rivaah by Tanishq — featuring redesigned kasumalai and temple jewellery, gemstone-studded antique pieces, haarams (long necklaces), antique chokers, vaddanams (waistbands), stacked bangles, bridal bracelets, ottiyanams, jimikkis, and jhumkas — brings auspicious joy and timeless style to every celebration. These pieces perfectly complement silk sarees and traditional attire, blending modern sophistication with timeless heritage.

Beyond bridal pieces, Tanishq also offers everyday jewellery — including ear studs, lightweight chains, rings, and bangles in both gold and diamond — ideal for workwear and casual occasions.

As a festive offer*, Tanishq has launched a Gold Exchange Scheme. Customers can bring in old gold jewellery — of any carat and from any store — and receive 100% of its value with no deduction, to purchase new designs. Tanishq is also offering ₹450 off per gram on gold jewellery and up to 20% off on diamond jewellery. The offer is valid until October 21 across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

Speaking about the launch, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Tanishq, said: “Rivaah by Tanishq is crafted to make South Indian brides look timelessly beautiful. The pieces — including kasumalai, temple jewellery, nakashi, and handcrafted multi-layered designs — blend traditional charm with modern sensibilities, transforming brides into icons of grace. The collection also includes elegant daily-wear jewellery.”

*Terms and conditions apply.