RIL in data centre pact with Brookfield Infra, Digital Realty

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited on Monday announced entering into an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs set up for developing data centres in India.

RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner. RIL will become an equal partner in the JV, which will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’.

The JV is currently developing data centres in marquee locations of Chennai and Mumbai. The JV’s first 20 megawatt (MW) greenfield data centre on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The JV recently announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai, to build a 40 MW data centre.

Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms, said, “The partnership will help us serve our enterprise and SMB clients with cutting-edge, plug-and-play solutions delivered from the cloud and lead their digital transformation and make them more competitive and efficient.” Arpit Agrawal, MD, head of infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield, added, “ Data Centres provide essential services and critical infrastructure to support the digitalization that is taking place in every aspect of life in India.”

Serene Nah, MD and head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said, “This joint venture brings together three global leaders in digital infrastructure to accelerate Digital India by developing, owning and operating institutional quality carrier-and cloud neutral data centres across India.” Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors, and Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP acted as accounting and tax diligence advisor to RIL