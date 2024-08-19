Review meet for TN Global Startup Summit 2025 held

CHENNAI: A review meeting was convened by TM Anbarasan, TN MSME minister, to kickstart the initial planning activities in the run up to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, organised by StartupTN.

The review meeting was held at the StartupTN Chennai Office here on Monday.

MSME secretary, Archana Patnaik, and StartupTN’s Mission director and CEO, Sivarajah Ramanathan, were present at the meeting. StartupTN officials presented an overview of the ongoing activities and outlined the plans.

StartupTN will conduct the flagship event in Chennai, that is being organised with the aim of positioning TN’s startup ecosystem on the global stage by promoting the growth of both emerging and established startups. More than just an event, it will serve as a hub for the exchange of ideas, innovation, and inspiration, as per a release.

The objective of the event is to showcase TN’s vibrant startup ecosystem, facilitate connections between startups and stakeholders to attract investments and foster collaborations, thereby easing TN startups’ entry into international markets, and showcase brands and innovations on a global stage.