Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra appointed as new RBI Governor
Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).
NEW DELHI: The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank Governor, according to sources.
Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor.
