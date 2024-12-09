Begin typing your search...

    Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra appointed as new RBI Governor

    Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Dec 2024 5:42 PM IST
    Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra appointed as new RBI Governor
    X

    Sanjay Malhotra

    NEW DELHI: The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank Governor, according to sources.

    Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).

    Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor.

    RBI governorSanjay Malhotra
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick