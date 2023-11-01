Retail inflation for indl workers eases to 4.72 pc

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 4.72 per cent in September, compared to 6.91 per cent in August this year, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items and cooking gas.

“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.72 per cent compared to 6.91 per cent for the previous month (August 2023) and 6.49 per cent during the corresponding month (September 2022) a year before,’’ a statement said.

Similarly, it stated that the food inflation also reduced to 6.52 per cent against 10.06 per cent of the previous month and 7.76 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago. As per the statement, the All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) for September 2023 decreased by 1.7 points and stood at 137.5. It was 139.2 points in August 2023.

The price index decreased by 1.22 per cent from previous month compared to an increase of 0.84 pc recorded between the two corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum downward pressure in current index came from food & beverages group, contributing 1.10 percentage points to the total change. At item level, fish fresh, cotton seed oil, mustard oil, apple, orange, bitter gourd, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, chillies green, ginger, lady’s finger, tomato, capsicum, gourd, radish, cooking gas, etc. are responsible for the fall in index.