Retail inflation at 6.83 pc in Aug on falling food prices

CHENNAI: The Centre has extended the tenure of CB Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) holding additional charge as chairman and managing director (CMD), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd of the company for a period of six months with effect from August 1, 2023.

Ananthakrishnan will continue as CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics for six more months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders from the government, whichever is earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. According to the company, the Ministry of Defence has conveyed the extension approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).