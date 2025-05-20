Responsive's new Agent Studio to enhance AI no-code platform

CHENNAI: Responsive on Tuesday unveiled its Spring 2025 release launching Agent Studio, a no-code environment for building custom AI agents using natural language.

Agent Studio debuts alongside a slate of advanced AI capabilities and AI agents that are redefining how organisations democratise organisational knowledge to win more business. The Strategic Response Management (SRM) player is putting automation into the hands of field teams and making AI agents interactive, customisable, and available in the tools people use every day.

“The future lies in democratising access to institutional knowledge—and AI is central to that shift,” said Jamie Ninneman, global head of RFx Advisory at SAP. “Responsive has been a valuable leader in this journey, helping companies scale how they respond, collaborate, and accelerate their transformation with SRM."

Responsive’s Agent Studio is touted as the SRM market’s first no-code agent creation environment. “Custom AI agents are the next productivity revolution—and with Agent Studio, any team can build them without heavy development or deep technical expertise,” said AJ Sunder, chief product and information officer, Responsive. “Sales and proposal teams can now build agents tailored to their specific needs. As customers apply these agents to real business problems, we gain early insight into the next wave of high-impact AI use cases that will shape the future of work.”