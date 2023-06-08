Renault starts delivery of BS6-compliant Kiger and Triber AMT

NEW DELHI: European auto major Renault has commenced deliveries for BS6 step 2 compliant KIGER and TRIBER AMT adhering to its Human First programme focused on safety. The two vehicle ranges are equipped with enhanced features and are priced between Rs 8.12 lakh and Rs 8.47 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The variants of come with innovative and advanced safety features that are designed to minimise the risk of accidents and improve overall safety. The Human First Program is designed to minimise the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants and pedestrians alike. The features include Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control on curvy roads, catering to both amateur and experienced drivers, Hill Start Assist (HSA) among others.