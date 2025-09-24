Reliance to Invest Rs 1,156 crore in New FMCG Plant at Thoothukudi

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu has secured another major investment in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, with Reliance Consumer Products Limited announcing plans to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT’s Allikulam Industrial Park in the Ramanathapuram district.

Industries Minister TRB Raaja said on social media platform X that the company will invest Rs 1,156 crore in the project, which will come up on a 60-acre site and produce a wide range of products, including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, flour and edible oil.

The unit is expected to create about 2,000 jobs for residents over the next five years. “Under the Dravidian Model leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, we continue to attract marquee national FMCG players into the State, and there is no major sector we are leaving untapped,” the Minister said.