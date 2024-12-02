Reliance subsidiary Strand Life Sciences launches tests for early cancer detection

BENGALURU: Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has launched a novel blood-based test for early detection of multiple cancers.

Called CancerSpot, the test uses the latest globally-accepted methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumor DNA fragments. CancerSpot works off a simple blood sample and uses a proprietary genome sequencing and analysis process to identify DNA methylation signatures of cancer in the blood. CancerSpot’s signatures, derived from Indian cohorts, have been shown to be robust and applicable across global ethnicities. The test provides a simple and convenient option for proactive and routine cancer screening.

Isha Ambani Piramal, Member of the Board, Reliance Industries, said, "Cancer in India is emerging as a major cause of morbidity and mortality. It is a source of heavy financial, social and psychological burden on patients, families and communities. Therefore, Strand’s novel cancer early detection test exemplifies our vision of delivering transformative healthcare solutions.”

Speaking at the grand opening of Strand’s new genomics diagnostics & research centre here, Dr Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and co-founder, Strand Life Sciences, said, “Early warning is the key to battle cancer ─ and win it. We are proud to launch an accessible early cancer detection test that will enable people to stay ahead of cancer. Over our 24-year history, Strand has been a pioneer in genomics, and this is another first for India resulting from a rigorous multi-year research study.