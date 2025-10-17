Reliance Industries clocks 14.3 per cent rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 22,092 crore

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced a 14.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 22,092 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2025-26 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 19,323 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The Mukesh Ambani-controlled company clocked a 9.9 per cent increase in gross revenue to Rs 2,83,548 crore during the second quarter compared to the same period of the previous financial year, according to a company statement.

Jio Platforms Ltd recorded an increase of 14.9 per cent year-on-year, led by industry-leading subscriber growth across mobility and homes, sustained improvement in ARPU and continued ramp-up in digital service offerings, the statement said.

The revenue of Reliance Retail increased by 18 per cent with significant growth across consumption baskets. Grocery and Fashion delivered market-leading performance, growing 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, while consumer electronics delivered 18 per cent YoY growth, aided by GST rate reduction and new launches.

The company’s Oil to Chemicals (O2C) revenue increased by 3.2 per cent YoY. Production meant for sale increased 2.3 per cent on a YoY basis.

However, the Oil and Gas segment revenue decreased by 2.6 per cent YoY mainly on account of the natural decline of production in KGD6, and lower condensate price realisation. This was partly offset by improved KGD6 gas price realisation and higher volume of CBM, the company added.

Commenting on the results, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh D. Ambani, said: "Reliance delivered a robust performance during 2QFY26 led by strong contribution from O2C, Jio and Retail businesses. Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6 per cent growth on a YoY basis, reflecting agile business operations, domestic-focused portfolio and structural growth in the Indian economy."

He further stated that the digital services business continues to scale up with positive momentum in subscriber addition across homes and mobility services, driven by Jio’s network and technology leadership. Jio’s innovative radio solutions and ubiquitous stand-alone 5G network have enabled it to provide broadband connectivity to households across India. We continue to augment our capabilities with pioneering systems and platforms, ensuring the benefits of the ever-evolving technology landscape for all Indians.

"I am happy to highlight the growth momentum of our Retail business. All formats registered higher volume, propelling strong growth in both revenue and EBITDA. There has also been a sustained pick-up in our quick hyperlocal delivery model. The recently announced progressive reforms in the GST regime provide a boost to continuing consumption-led growth,” Ambani said.

O2C business delivered robust growth on a YoY basis, despite continued volatility in energy markets. Fuel margins recovered over the previous year, led by middle distillate cracks. Downstream chemicals continue to be impacted by overcapacity. Corrective steps by the industry stakeholders will help balance global downstream markets in the medium-term, he added.