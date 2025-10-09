Reliance Consumer relaunches personal care brand Velvette





CHENNAI: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Thursday, launched TN’s iconic personal-care brand Velvette in a new and contemporary avatar, in collaboration with the CK Rajkumar family.

RCPL presents the new Velvette with a range of high-quality premium personal care products, a blend of legacy formulations and advanced technologies. It has also roped in actress Krithi Shetty as Velvette’s brand ambassador.

T Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products, reintroducing Velvette, said “It is not just any other personal-care brand but a true reflection of TN’s ethos. Its towering legacy is a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades.”

He went on to add that the relaunch is a reflection of the remarkable contributions of the CK Rajkumar family in developing and nurturing the brand over the years.

Ketan Mody, executive director, RCPL, stated, “The portfolio has been developed with breakthrough technology by the R&D after thorough research, with a focus on delivering a soft, indulgent experience at an affordable price.”