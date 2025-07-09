Realty brand Rajparis on rejig mode; eyes Rs 500 cr revenue by 2030

CHENNAI: The 45-year-old realty brand Rajparis is undergoing a makeover with the second generation taking charge and trying to transform and reposition the Rs 100 crore business.

To mark this development, the city-based Rajparis unveiled a new logo, announced Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador and launched the 14-storied 55 apartments ‘Blue Jewel’ project at ECR, on Wednesday.

Rajkumar Satchidanandam, director, Rajparis, said the realty company is working to reach the Rs 500 crore turnover in five years. It is also looking at enhancing its net worth to Rs 198 cr by 2028.

Announcing the launch of the boutique luxury project, Blue Jewel, on the East Coast Road (ECR), he said the company has already consolidated over 1 million square feet of prime land parcels in Chennai, earmarked for the development of residential and mixed-use communities, through its allied venture, Anandam. Additionally, it is actively exploring expansion into high-potential markets in RoTN, beginning with Kanchipuram and Madurai.

“About 20-25 per cent of our customers are through referrals and repeat customers,” Rajkumar said, as he listed out notable projects of Rajparis dotting the Chennai skyline. These include the Rajarathinam stadium, Skill development centre at Oragadam, Commissioner’s Office and one of the city’s first IT parks on the 200 ft radial road (housing TCS, Concentrix). So far, the company has delivered projects spanning 3 million sq ft.

Residential projects, including row houses and gated community villas, executed so far are those on Pallikaranai (5.5 acres, 250-plus plots, villas developed), Pallavaram (2.5 acres), Medavakkam-Madambakkam (1.5 acres, 487 units) and in west of Chennai (9.2 acres), he said, adding the foray into the mid-premium luxury projects came up on half acre at Mogappair.

Earlier, R Jeyakumar, managing director, Rajparis, traced the journey started by him, alongside his friend-partner and chairman R Satchidanandam, when they even pioneered the rainwater harvesting concept. Having completed 111 projects till date, the brand began small but grew steadily.

Architect TS Saravanan, who also spoke and gave a walkthrough of the upcoming Blue Jewel project, said the 2,200 sq ft-3BHK residences are priced at Rs 1.6 crore.