RBI: Rs 25K relief for victims of digital fraud

A customer will be paid the compensation even in cases where the customer ends up sharing the onetime password with the fraudsters, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra told reporters here.

The compensation will be paid from the Rs 85,000-crore Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, central bank officials said, making it clear that a customer can get compensation only once in a lifetime and provided that no malafide intent is found.

Even though their overall value is low, two-thirds of the digital frauds are under Rs 50,000 in amount, the RBI brass said, stressing that a bulk of the fraud-hit people stand to benefit from the facility.