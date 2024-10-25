Begin typing your search...

    RBI revokes authorisation certificate of UAE Exchange Centre

    The RBI said the CoA of the payment system operator has been revoked for non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

    AuthorPTIPTI|25 Oct 2024 4:49 PM IST
    RBI revokes authorisation certificate of UAE Exchange Centre
    X

    RBI headquarters in Mumbai (PTI)

    MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has revoked the certificate of authorisation of UAE Exchange Centre LLC for non-compliance with regulatory requirements and now it cannot transact the business of cross border in-bound money transfer.

    UAE Exchange Centre LLC (UAEEC), with registered office in Dubai, was issued Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) for cross border in-bound money transfer operator (customer-to-customer) as Overseas Principal'.

    In a statement, the RBI said the CoA of the payment system operator has been revoked for non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

    Following the revocation of CoA, UAEEC cannot transact the business of cross border in-bound money transfer as Overseas Principal', it added.

    Reserve BankReserve Bank of IndiaMoney Transfer
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick