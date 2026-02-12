RBI index shows sharp rise in digital payments across India

The March 2018 base period was assigned a score of 100. The index rose to 153.47 after a year in March 2019. The index has been published every six months since 2021 and has been showing a rapid rise over the years.

The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters, viz. Payment Performance and Payment Enablers across the country over the period. The last index was announced on July 28, 2025.

The DPI comprises five broad parameters that measure the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over time.