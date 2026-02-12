RBI compounds FEMA violations in Deccan Digital Networks case: ED

The compounding order was passed by the Reserve Bank on January 14 under Section 15 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), "in the case of Deccan Digital Networks Private Limited, which has resulted in termination of proceedings against the company for alleged contraventions of provisions of FEMA, 1999", the ED statement said.

The agency statement further added that the said order has been passed by the RBI after issuance of ‘No Objection’ by the ED.

In this case, based on the credible information received, an investigation was taken up by the ED under the provisions of FEMA.