RBI amends MSME lending directions, increases collateral-free loan limit to Rs 20 lakh

"Banks are mandated not to accept collateral security in the case of loans up to Rs 20 lakh extended to units in the MSE sector. Banks are also advised to extend collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh to all units financed under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) administered by KVIC," amended guidelines said.

Banks may, on the basis of good track record and financial position of the MSE units, increase the limit to dispense with the collateral requirement for loans up to Rs 25 lakh as per their internal policy and banks may avail the benefit of Credit Guarantee Scheme cover, where applicable, according to new norms.

However, accepting gold and silver as collateral pledged voluntarily by borrowers for loans sanctioned by the banks up to the collateral free limit, will not be construed as a violation of the mandate, it said.

The amendments have been made to the Master Direction Lending to MSME Sector, which was last updated in July 2025.