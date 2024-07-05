Raymond shares hits record high after textile company's board announces demerger of real estate arm

NEW DELHI: Shares of Raymond hit a life high on Friday, a day after the Group announced the vertical demerger of its real estate business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Raymond Realty Ltd (RRL).

The Board of Raymond Limited announced on Thursday that Raymond Limited and Raymond Realty Limited (RRL) will operate as separate listed entities, a company statement said.

The shares of Raymond surged around 10 per cent to Rs 3236 per share as the stock markets opened this morning. For the share market, the company stated on Thursday that the new entity will seek automatic listing on stock exchanges.

According to the scheme of arrangement, each Raymond Ltd (RL) shareholder will receive one share of RRL for every one share held in Raymond Ltd.

Raymond's demerger of its real estate arm is seen as a move to unlock the potential of the group's real estate business.

"The demerger aligns with Raymond Group's stated objectives of simplifying its corporate structure and enhancing shareholder value for operational and structural benefits. Leveraging Raymond's institutional strength, the move will allow for independent, dedicated management teams with industry-specific expertise to sharpen business focus and tailor investment strategies to each sector's unique dynamics" said the company in a statement.

The real estate segment of the Raymond group, reported a revenue of Rs 1,593 crore which was 43 per cent growth YoY and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of the company was Rs 370 crore in FY24.

The group has around 100 acres of land in Thane with approx. 11.4 mn sq ft RERA-approved carpet area of which about 40 acres is currently under development. There are five ongoing projects worth Rs 9,000 crore on its Thane land, with an additional potential to generate more than Rs 16,000 crore, making a total potential revenue of over Rs 25,000 crore from this land bank.

Additionally, the company has also signed three new JDAs (Joint Development Agreements) in Mahim, Sion, and one more in Bandra East Mumbai, taking the combined revenue potential from four JDA projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to over Rs 7,000 crore.

With the development of Thane Land Bank and the current 4 JDAs gives company the potential revenue of Rs 32,000 crore. "This strategy to demerge the Real Estate business into a separate company that will be listed through automatic route is another step to enhance the shareholder value.

The existing shareholders of Raymond Limited will get the shares in the new listed Real Estate company in a ratio of 1:1" said Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman C Managing Director, Raymond.

The company stated that the demerger aligns with Raymond Group's stated objectives of simplifying its corporate structure and enhancing shareholder value for operational and structural benefits.

The move will allow for independent, dedicated management teams with industry-specific expertise to sharpen business focus and tailor investment strategies to each sector's unique dynamics.