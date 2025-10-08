Ravi Shastri backs young founders of Smartan FitTech

CHENNAI: Smartan FitTech, an AI-powered fitness technology company, is redefining how athletes train and recover. The platform uses real-time motion analysis to help coaches detect movement errors, prevent injuries, and improve athletic performance.

Founded by 19-year-old Case Western Reserve University student Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Purdue University Mechanical Engineering graduate Arunesh Raja, Smartan has attracted investment and mentorship from Ravi Shastri, former head coach of the Indian Cricket Team.

“Smartan is revolutionising how athletes train. It’s not just fitness tech—it’s gamechanging performance tech. Proud to be part of the Smartan tribe,” said Ravi Shastri.

Smartan converts any standard camera into an intelligent coaching system through proprietary computer vision and machine learning algorithms. The system analyses over 30 biomechanical parameters in real time, providing data-backed corrections that were once available only to elite athletes.

“Our goal is to make scientific coaching accessible to every player, not just professionals,” said Arunesh Raja, co-founder-CEO. “Every training session should give measurable feedback, helping athletes improve safely and systematically.”

Sanjay Thiyagarajan, co-founder and CTO, added, “We’re teaching AI to understand human movement with precision. Whether it’s a cricket academy in Chennai or a basketball centre in New York, Smartan ensures that every athlete trains smarter.”

Smartan plans to implement its technology across more than 100 sports academies within the next two years, focusing initially on Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Early pilot programs show a 42% reduction in form-related injuries and an 18 per cent improvement in performance metrics within three months.

By 2026, Smartan projects a 60 per cent decrease in preventable injuries, 25 per cent improvement in performance scores, and potential savings of Rs 16 crore in injury-related medical costs for every 1,000 athletes.

For young athletes and their families, Smartan represents more than innovation—it offers reassurance that performance and longevity can go hand in hand.