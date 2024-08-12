Rare artefacts of Homi Bhabha to go under the hammer at NCPA auction

NEW DELHI: A Sheaffer pen with a 14-Carat gold nib, a landscape painting and a set of three cultured pearl shirt buttons that were gifted to him by his parents are among the rare items from the Bhabha family that will go under the hammer at an upcoming auction in Mumbai, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) announced on Monday.

The art auction, ‘An Evening with The Maestro’, will be organised on August 17, shortly after a concert by renowned conductor Zubin Mehta at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre.

Once owned by Dr Homi Bhabha, the elegant Sheaffer pen features a sleek design and a smooth lever-filling system. The iconic dot on the cap, introduced in 1924, adds a touch of timeless sophistication. The bid for the pen will start at Rs 50,000.

A landscape painting created by Homi Bhabha in 1928 that reflects his dual passions for art and science will open at the starting bid of Rs 5,00,000.

Another of his artworks to be auctioned is a mixed media nude study, created during Bhabha’s Cambridge years in the late 1920s, highlights his exceptional draughtsmanship and artistic training. The auction for this artwork will start at Rs 1,00,000.

A set of three cultured pearl shirt buttons accompanied by a heartfelt 1936 note from Dr Bhabha’s parents is a cherished memento that carries a personal touch. The bid for the set of buttons will start at Rs 1,00,000.

A limited-edition Titan Edge watch, released in 2004 and signed by JRD Tata, will go under the hammer for the opening bid of Rs 1,00,000. The watch was presented to Dr Jamshed J Bhabha for Tata’s birth centenary.

“The 2024-25 Season promises to be one of the most ambitious and artistically satisfying seasons in quite some time. Not only did we expand the management team and attain excellence in all our genres, but we have the pleasure of programming some of the greatest conductors in the world to lead our very own Symphony Orchestra of India.

“All this is possible because of generous patrons who support our cause, and we invite all the art-loving people to join us for this evening, which we hope will prove to be an evening worthy of the NCPA,” Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of the NCPA and co-founder of the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), said in a statement.

The proceeds from this auction will be used to “support the NCPA’s artistic aims in curating world-class shows and maintaining global standards of the performing arts and experiences”.

The NCPA will host maestro Zubin Mehta for its Autumn Season 2024. He will be conducting the SOI in four concerts on the compositions of Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss.