Rane net profit up 33% at Rs 21.5 cr in Q2

CHENNAI: Rane (Madras) Limited reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for Q2 FY26, an increase of 33.2 per cent compared to Rs 16.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, total revenue grew by 8.4 per cent in Q2 FY26.Revenue was Rs 923.4 crore for Q2 FY26 against Rs 851.8 crore in Q2 FY25.

Sales to domestic OE customers grew by 6 per cent mainly due to higher offtake in the passenger vehicle and farm tractor segment. Sales to International customers increased by 10 per cent supported by strong offtake of steering products.

Sales to Indian aftermarket customers experienced a 17 per cent growth. The sales of aftermarket products were not comparable to Q2 FY25 due to the restructuring of the group aftermarket product business, a company release said.

The new tariff situation in the US

has not impacted sales in the Q2. However, the company faced lower offtake on specific exports customer program for light metal casting products. The company continues to monitor the evolving tariff situation and hopeful that the ongoing diplomatic dialogues will provide necessary clarity and stability on the policy.

EBITDA stood at Rs 82.9 crore for Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 74.9 crore in Q2 FY25, an increase of 10.6 per cent.