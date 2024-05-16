Rane Holdings Ltd announces Q4 results

CHENNAI: Rane Holdings Ltd, the holding Company of Rane group announced financial performance for the fourth quarter (Q4FY24) and full year (FY24) ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated Q4 FY24 performance reported the total revenue as Rs 874.4 cr for Q4 FY24 compared to Rs 948.2 cr in Q4 FY23, a decrease of 7.8%. EBITDA stood at Rs 87.6 cr for Q4 FY24 compared to Rs 114.3 cr during Q4 FY23, a decrease of 23.4%. Net profit stood at Rs 38.4 cr for Q4 FY24 compared to loss of Rs 8.1 cr in Q4 FY23. Per the consolidated FY24 performance report, total revenue stood at Rs 3,544.0 cr for FY24 compared to Rs 3,537.5 cr in FY23, an increase of 0.2%. EBITDA stood at Rs 335.6 cr for FY24 compared to Rs 348.6 cr during FY23, a decrease of 3.7%. Net profit stood at Rs 149.6 cr for FY24 compared to Rs 87.3 cr in FY23, an increase of 71.4%.