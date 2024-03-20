Ramp up in capacities to help achieve $40 bn exports

NEW DELHI: Steps such as significant ramp up in production capacities, and skilling of workforce will help achieve $40 billion garment exports target by 2030, AEPC said on Tuesday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) chairman Sudhir Sekhri said skilled workers like tailors and quality checkers are still not sufficient as during the peak season they go to their native villages thereby creating shortage.

“Our target to reach $40 billion of RMG (readymade garments) export by 2030 can be a reality and my duty is to take every possible step to reach this target,” Sekhri said. ‘‘We need to ramp up our capacities as the export houses in India are still unable to handle core/basic products which are required in huge quantities,”. he said.

“We are creating about 150,000 skilled workers every year but it is still not enough. To attain the growth that we are targeting, we need to empower our workforce with skills,” he added.

Further the council said the Apparel Training and Design Centre has recently organised distribution of degrees to its students of Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) degree course.