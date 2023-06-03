Ramco Systems sets shop in Qatar, expands presence in Middle East

CHENNAI: Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems announced the inauguration of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Qatar, to support and transform the region’s business houses and MNCs in the area of ERP, HR, and payroll.

Located in Doha, the subsidiary was inaugurated by her excellency, Angeline Premalatha, Embassy of India.

As one of the fastest growing countries in the Middle East, Qatar presents a wealth of opportunities for Ramco to further strengthen its position as a key enterprise software provider. The expansion into Qatar will enable Ramco to not only better serve its existing clientele, but also empower other local enterprises embrace digital transformation and derive significant business benefits, as per a release.

By establishing a local presence, Ramco aims to meet the growing demand for its enterprise solutions in the region. These cutting-edge solutions will enable businesses to transform their operations, improve efficiency and elevate their employee experience through a single standardised platform.

Sandesh Bilagi, COO, Ramco Systems, said, “Qatar is emerging as one of the leading countries in the world in new technology adoption, innovation and digital transformation. The opening of our new office in Qatar is an exciting milestone for Ramco. We believe our innovative solutions will empower businesses in Qatar and across the region, to achieve their objectives and scale to newer heights.”

“With the inauguration of the new office, Ramco looks forward to building long-lasting partnerships, contributing to the economic growth of Qatar and making a positive impact in the region,” added Bilagi.