Raintree on Anna Salai re-branded Pullman Hotels

CHENNAI: Realty player Ceebros, has decided to rebrand the ‘Raintree on Anna Salai’ handing over the 232-key property to Pullman Hotels & Resorts, which marks the debut of the French hospitality group Accor in Chennai.

A sum of Rs 100 crore has been spent on refurbishing the hospitality brand in the bustling Anna Salai region.

Formally announcing the association with Pullman Hotels here on Wednesday, Ceebros Group CEO C Velan said it would continue to explore and develop resorts and hotels in Chennai and beyond besides looking at associations with other international brands.

C Subba Reddy, MD, Ceebros Group, said its signature Raintree property on St Mary’s road would continue to retain the name. Garth Simmons, chief operating officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Accor Asia, said since the company is in a quiet period, it cannot divulge any investment details about its ongoing expansion plans. It has another one operational in Delhi.

He said the group sees enormous scope in its ‘key market’ India, especially in tier-3 cities.

Accor has also a partnership with Indigo, that assists it in discerning travel trends, aiding its business strategy. The group has 8 out of its 42 global brands in India. Pullman has over 450 hotels in Asia.

“The launch of Pullman Chennai Anna Salai underscores our commitment to pioneering premium hospitality experiences.Pullman’s dynamic design, immersive social spaces, and forward-thinking approach make it the ideal destination for modern travellers seeking both purpose and connection. This opening marks a significant step in shaping the future of hospitality in the region,” Simmons added.

Subba Reddy, owner-developer of the new hotel, said, “Pullman Chennai Anna Salai has been awarded the gold-level sustainability certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program in the Building Design and Construction category.”

Velan said the greening initiatives at the hotel have led to 20 per cent energy efficiency and 55 per cent savings in water consumption.

KEY FEATURES

Spanning 5,000 sqm, Pullman Chennai Anna Salai features 232 rooms, integrating modern amenities and cutting-edge technology

Offers extensive event facilities, with over 1,700 sq m of meeting and banquet spaces, making it an ideal choice for corporate events, conferences, and grand social gatherings