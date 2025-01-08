Radisson Hotel Group opens new property at Vellore

NEW DELHI: Global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of a new property at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

With the opening of The Park Inn by Radisson Vellore, the group now has seven hotels across the state under brands such as Radisson, Radisson Blu and Park Plaza, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.

"This opening underpins our strategy of being the first mover and focusing on Tier III cities like Vellore where rich cultural heritage meets a growing economic landscape. This approach allows us to cater to diverse travellers while fostering new partnerships and recognising local talent," Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, said.