Begin typing your search...

RACEnergy opens new battery facility in T’gana

The facility inaugurated on Wednesday is equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, which can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum, it said in a release.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jun 2023 7:52 PM GMT
RACEnergy opens new battery facility in T’gana
X

Representative image. Reuters

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TELANGANA: RACEnergy, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech electric vehicle infrastructure company for battery swapping, has inaugurated its new 10,000 square feet battery production facility here. The facility inaugurated on Wednesday is equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, which can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum, it said in a release. This milestone aligns with RACEnergy’s goal of targeting 80,000 two and three-wheelers by 2025, representing a significant step towards their target of having 2,50,000 swappable batteries in circulation in the same timeframe, it said. Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder of RACEnergy said “with 500 swaps on our network daily, our facility will empower us to efficiently address the rising demand and expand our market presence globally.”

BusinessRACEnergyTelanganaMWh battery production plant
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X