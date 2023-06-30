RACEnergy opens new battery facility in T’gana

TELANGANA: RACEnergy, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech electric vehicle infrastructure company for battery swapping, has inaugurated its new 10,000 square feet battery production facility here. The facility inaugurated on Wednesday is equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, which can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum, it said in a release. This milestone aligns with RACEnergy’s goal of targeting 80,000 two and three-wheelers by 2025, representing a significant step towards their target of having 2,50,000 swappable batteries in circulation in the same timeframe, it said. Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder of RACEnergy said “with 500 swaps on our network daily, our facility will empower us to efficiently address the rising demand and expand our market presence globally.”

