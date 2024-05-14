Qualcomm unveils powerful Snapdragon chip with GenAI support in India

NEW DELHI: Global chip-maker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform in India that includes support for on-device generative AI features. Other key features include an always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity and lossless high-definition sound.

The platform supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano, the company said in a statement.

“The latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides a host of flagship level, specially selected capabilities, packed with the latest on-device AI experiences,” said Savi Soin, SVP and President of Qualcomm India.

POCO announced they be among the first smartphone brands in India to adopt the new Snapdragon chip on their new ‘F6’ device, launching later this month.

“The POCO F series which has become synonymous with performance and innovation has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a mid-range phone. F6 is set to redefine the industry as the first device in India featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO.