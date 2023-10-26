Punjab National Bank Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 1,756.13 cr

CHENNAI: The Indian government-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 1,756.13 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Punjab National Bank said for the quarter ended September 30 it had earned a total interest income of Rs 26,354.92 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 20,154.02 crore) and a net profit of Rs 1,756.13 crore (Rs 411.27 crore).

During the period under review, the bank had earned Rs 93.21 crore (Rs 104.42 crore) as other income taking the total income to Rs 29,383.20 crore (Rs 23,001.26 crore).

As on September 30, Punjab National Bank’s gross non performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA stood at Rs 65,563.12 crore (Rs 87,034.79 crore) and Rs 13,114.12 crore (Rs 29,348.16 crore), respectively.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.09 per cent as on September 30.