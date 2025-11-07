Prashanth Fertility Research Centre makes global debut in Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Prashanth Fertility Research Centre (PFRC) has announced its first overseas expansion with the launch of the Royal Prashanth Fertility Centre (RPFC) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This international expansion also forms a part of PFRC’s broader growth roadmap, supported by ongoing strategic and financial planning to scale its presence across South Asia.

The new centre is being established in collaboration with Royal Hospital, one of Sri Lanka’s most respected healthcare institutions with over three decades of service.

The facility is designed as a full-service facility. It will feature a dedicated embryology laboratory, andrology and cryopreservation units, advanced IVF and ICSI suites, and consultation and recovery zones built to international standards.

The centre will be led by a multidisciplinary team of fertility specialists, embryologists, and reproductive health experts trained under Dr Geetha Haripriya and the core PFRC clinical leadership.

Sri Lanka has been a key referral market for PFRC for several years, with many patients from the country travelling to Chennai for treatment. The establishment of a full-fledged centre in Colombo builds on this existing trust and extends PFRC’s ability to serve the region with greater convenience and continuity of care.

Dr Haripriya, founder-medical director, PFRC, said, “Although many countries invited us to establish centres abroad, Sri Lanka was always close to my heart. This is our way of giving back to a country that has shown us immense love and trust.”

Dr Samhitha Moutri, medical director, Prashanth Group of Hospitals, said “This milestone reflects PFRC’s commitment to making world-class reproductive medicine accessible across South Asia."

Dinesh Ranaweera, chairman of Royal Hospital, said “Royal Hospital has always been committed to expanding access to advanced healthcare for Sri Lankans.”