Pothys Swarna Mahal, Salesforce collaborate

CHENNAI: Salesforce on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Pothys Swarna Mahal, the premium jewellery business of the Pothys Group, to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

This collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and deliver personalised shopping experiences through Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud.

Pothys Swarna Mahal has adopted a multi-channel strategy that seamlessly connects customer interactions across email, messaging, WhatsApp, video, chat, social media, and notifications.

Ashok Pothy, founder/director, Pothys Swarna Mahal, said: “At Pothys Swarna Mahal, we are committed to redefining customer experience through innovation and technology. Collaborating with Salesforce has seamlessly integrated our service channel automation, AI-driven marketing, and omnichannel engagement to create a unified, personalised shopping journey. This partnership has enabled us to strengthen customer relationships, optimise operations, and drive business growth. With a 360-degree view of our customers, intelligent insights, and seamless online-to-offline interactions, we are setting new benchmarks in jewellery retail.”

Mankiran Chowhan, VP, financial services and consumer industries, Salesforce India, said “As businesses continue to evolve in a digital-first world, delivering advanced, personalised customer experiences has never been more important. Our collaboration with Pothys Swarna Mahal is a testament to the power of AI-powered solutions in transforming retail experiences. By leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud, Pothys Swarna Mahal is modernising its customer interactions, streamlining operations, and setting new benchmarks in the jewellery retail industry.”

Pothys Swarna Mahal plans to expand its technology investments by building a hybrid e-commerce system on Salesforce Commerce Cloud. This initiative will integrate online and offline sales, allowing customers to browse instant catalogs, make purchases online, and collect their jewellery from the nearest store. The company is also exploring possibilities to refine Digi Gold processes through AI and aims to drive 20% of its sales through digital channels by FY30.