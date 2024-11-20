Post Madras HC orders, Tafe can use Massey Ferguson brand

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court by its ruling on Monday directed status quo to be maintained in favour of Tafe with regard to Tafe’s use of the “Massey Ferguson” brand.

While doing so, it recognised Tafe’s use of the brand for more than six decades. The court has directed that ownership and other related issues will be decided by the single judge of the Madras High Court before whom the applications are pending.

The present status quo is in continuation of the status quo granted to Tafe as early as in April 2024, and the latest of several judicial orders protecting Tafe’s rights to the use of the Massey Ferguson brand.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (Tafe), incorporated in 1960 in Chennai, is one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world and the second-largest in India by volume. It sells over 180,000 tractors annually. A strong distribution network of over 1,600 dealers effectively supports Tafe’s four iconic tractor brands - Massey Ferguson, Tafe, Eicher Tractors, and IMT. It exports tractors to more than 80 countries, powering farms in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Russia.