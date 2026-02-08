PM's 'no policy ping-pong' doctrine anchors Budget; focus on stability, Viksit Bharat: Sitharaman

Framed as the first Budget of a new five-year fiscal cycle and the second quarter of the 21st century, it prioritises capital expenditure, infrastructure expansion and structural reforms over populist measures, while maintaining fiscal discipline.

By emphasising predictable policymaking, sustained investment and multi-year planning extending to 2047 and beyond, the Budget seeks to strengthen economic resilience, crowd in private investment and position India for durable, export-led growth.

"People want stability, and that is why they have elected Prime Minister Modi for the third time. Stability is inherent in that vote, and it is equally reflected in the way policies are executed through successive budgets," Sitharaman said in an interview to PTI.

She said the Prime Minister's third consecutive electoral victory represented a clear public endorsement of political and policy stability, which the government sees as central to India's long-term growth strategy.