PM SVANIDHI has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday has announced that PM SVANIDHI, a flagship initiative focusing on street vendors has extended credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors across the country.

"PM SVANIDHI has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors, from that total, 2.3 lakh have received credit for the third time PM JANMAN Yojana reaches out Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups PM Vishakarma Yojana provides end to end support to artisans and craftspeople Scheme for empowerment of Divyang and transgender people reflects our resolve to leave no one behind," the Finance Minister said while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25

Notably, out of this total, 2.3 lakh street vendors have received credit for the third time, showcasing the success and sustainability of the scheme, she said

PM SVANIDHI, which stands for Prime Minister's Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, has been pivotal in providing financial support to the street vending community, enabling them to sustain and grow their businesses.

In addition to PM SVANIDHI, Sitharaman shed light on the impact of PM JANMAN Yojana, which specifically targets Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The initiative aims to uplift these marginalized communities, offering them support and opportunities for socio-economic development.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the PM Vishakarma Yojana, designed to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople. This initiative acknowledges the importance of preserving and promoting traditional crafts, contributing to the overall growth of the artisan community.

Another significant mention in the Interim Budget was the Scheme for the Empowerment of Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) and transgender people.

Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to leaving no one behind, underscoring the need for inclusive policies that address the unique challenges faced by these communities.

The scheme aims to empower Divyang and transgender individuals by creating opportunities for education, employment, and overall societal integration.