PM Modi to inaugurate Surat's diamond bourse on December 17

SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Surat's Diamond Bourse on December 17.

This corporate office hub, estimated at Rs 34,000 crore, is poised to transform Surat into the diamond trading capital of the world, said official data from Gujarat government.

The project, spread across an area spanning 35.54 acres, incorporates the Central Business District (CBD) and social, commercial, and educational facilities.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

The project will focus on ethical diamond trading and supporting small and medium-sized diamond enterprises. It will serve as a global platform for diamond trading, attracting traders from over 150 countries.

This project aims to encourage diamond, gems and jewelry trade, as well as boost diamond production and business, thereby fostering growth opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Surat Diamond Bourse will have over 4,500 offices across its 45 floors. The 131 high-speed lifts will offer access to all corners of the massive structure. The entire bourse complex will feature 15 acres dedicated to greenery and themed gardens as per architectural principles.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is set to offer a multitude of benefits to both domestic and international diamond traders. With this project, Surat's diamond trade, currently worth Rs 2 lakh crore, is expected to surge to Rs 4 lakh crore annually.