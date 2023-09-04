Begin typing your search...

Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, which designs graphics processing units and application programming interface for data science and high performance computing.

ByIANSIANS|4 Sep 2023 4:16 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-04 16:16:28.0  )
Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
X

PM Modi with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang (IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.

"Had an excellent meeting with Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, which designs graphics processing units and application programming interface for data science and high performance computing.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiNvidia Jensen HuangNvidia CorporationBusiness
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X