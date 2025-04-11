Plugzmart becomes first Indian start-up to receive ARAI certification for heavy vehicle EV charger with indigenous tech

CHENNAI: In a significant leap for India's electric vehicle (EV) landscape, Plugzmart, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, has become the first in the country to receive certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for its heavy vehicle DC fast charger, equipped with fully indigenously developed controller and PLC modules.

The 240kW DC fast charger, developed entirely in-house, is capable of charging premium electric cars and heavy-duty vehicles in just 20 minutes.

By eliminating dependence on imported hardware, Plugzmart is not only advancing self-reliant technology under the ‘Make in India’ mission but also setting a precedent for innovation in the EV charging ecosystem, a statement issued by IIT-M read.

“While several start-ups have previously obtained ARAI certifications, Plugzmart stands apart for having designed and manufactured its controller and PLC modules domestically, without relying on foreign suppliers. This development is poised to significantly reduce India’s import burden in the fast-growing EV infrastructure sector,” it said.

“The EV charging space in India is evolving rapidly with advancements in fast-charging, load balancing, and locally built hardware,” said Vivek Samynathan, Founder and CEO of Plugzmart.

“Our indigenous modules offer a scalable and cost-effective solution that can accelerate EV adoption while reducing import dependency,” he added.

IIT Madras lauded the achievement as a landmark moment for India’s clean mobility future, emphasizing that the start-up’s innovation reflects the potential of academic incubators in shaping next-generation technologies for sustainable development.