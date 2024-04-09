Piramal Group arm invests Rs 110 cr in Biodeal Pharma

NEW DELHI: The Piramal Group on Monday announced a Rs 110-crore investment into Biodeal Pharmaceuticals. The contract development and manufacturing company will deploy the funds infused by Piramal Alternatives for improving its infrastructure and capacities, technology upgrade and a nutraceuticals manufacturing facility, as per an official statement.

The infusion is done through convertible instruments from Piramal Alternatives’ Performing Credit Fund, it said.

The Piramal group statement said Biodeal is among India’s leading manufacturer of nasal sprays catering to marquee international and domestic pharmaceutical companies.

Biodeal’s MD Anurag Kumar said the fundraise will help it boost the production capacity by three times, be ready with a new upcoming facility in compliance with United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) accreditations in coming 12-15 months and expand its market reach.