Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for the 531st day in Chennai
For the 531st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel per litre has been constant over the last 530 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.
The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.
