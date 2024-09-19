Personalised Medicine: Neuberg Diagnostics launches Geniee

CHENNAI: Neuberg Diagnostics, on Thursday officially launched its personalised genomics platform, 'Geniee – Decode your DNA'.

This launch signifies a big shift in the future of personalised healthcare, positioning Neuberg Diagnostics at the forefront of genetic testing and tailored medicine.

Kamal Haasan, unveiled the Geniee brand, marking the beginning of an innovative journey that will enable individuals to unlock their genetic blueprint.

Geniee by Neuberg is more than just a risk prediction tool; it’s a personalised wellness revolution. This mobile platform provides insights into how genes influence the body's response to medications, dietary preferences, exercise routines, and nutritional needs.

GSK Velu, CMD, Neuberg Diagnostics, addressed the audience at the launch, stating: "At Neuberg, we believe that personalized medicine is the future of healthcare. Geniee is not just about testing—it's about giving individuals the power to take control of their health by offering them invaluable insights."

Sandip Shah, JMD, Neuberg Diagnostics, enthused about the revolutionary impact of Geniee, saying, “Pharmacogenomics is at the heart of Geniee, and it is changing the landscape of medicine. It represents a paradigm shift in healthcare, where the one-size-fits-all approach is replaced with tailored treatments based on a person's genetic makeup. This game-changing service aligns with our commitment to excellence in diagnostics and patient care."

By understanding the genetic factors affecting drug metabolism and response, healthcare providers can modify the dosage or shift to alternative drugs which may suit the patient better. Adverse drug reactions accounts for 6.7 per cent of all hospitalisations, the fourth most common cause of inpatient death. This increases medical cost and affects patient wellbeing. This precision medicine approach reduces the need for ineffective treatments and decreases the risk of patients experiencing side effects or adverse reactions by 30 per cent.