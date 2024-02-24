Pernod Ricard India, Maha govt sign MoU

NEW DELHI: Pernod Ricard India, a wine and spirits major, signed an MoU with the government of Maharashtra to set up a malt spirits distillery in Nagpur’s suburb, Butibori, with an investment of up to 200 mn euros in this decade.

The distillery will be one of the biggest in India with a capacity of producing up to 60,000 litres of fresh malt spirit daily. “The MoU furthers Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision,” the company said.

The signing of the MoU was presided over by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and attended by the state’s Industries Minister, Uday Samant; Excise Minister, Shambhuraj Desai; and Principal Secretary (Industries), Harshdeep Kamble.

Pernod Ricard India was represented by its CEO, Jean Touboul, national corporate affairs head Prasanna Mohile.