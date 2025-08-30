Pen Specialists Makoba launches its new store in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Makoba, India’s leading destination for luxury writing instruments and collectible pens, has opened its newest boutique inside DoubleTree by Hilton, Golf Course Road, Sector 56, Gurugram. Following the success of its stores in Chennai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, this launch marks Makoba’s entry into the heart of Gurugram’s luxury retail space.

“We are delighted to bring Makoba’s signature world of fine writing to Gurugram,” said Mr Nitesh Jain, Founder of Makoba. “This new store offers customers an immersive experience with our curated selection of the finest writing instruments, accessories, and rare collectibles. For connoisseurs and gift seekers alike, it’s a space to discover, appreciate, and celebrate the art of writing.”

The Gurugram boutique offers a handpicked collection of over 3,000 unique writing instruments from more than 50 prestigious global brands including Montblanc, Namiki, Montegrappa, Pelikan, Aurora, Caran d’Ache, Leonardo, Lamy, Waterman, Cross, and Sheaffer. Visitors can also explore Makoba’s exclusive range of Limited-Edition Pens — rare pieces often unavailable anywhere else in the country.

Beyond pens, the store features a refined assortment of leather goods, desk accessories, inks, notebooks, and lifestyle products, making it a destination for both personal indulgence and premium corporate gifting. Makoba’s corporate gifting specialists offer bespoke solutions for organizations looking to make a lasting impression with quality and craftsmanship.

With elegant interiors, knowledgeable staff, and a deep commitment to customer service, Makoba Gurugram offers an unmatched luxury shopping experience. The brand’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its 2,500+ Google 5-star reviews and its mission to keep the royal tradition of fine writing alive for today’s discerning clientele.

About Makoba:

Established in 2009 in Chennai, Makoba has grown into India’s most trusted and celebrated retailer of luxury pens and fine stationery, awarded as the Best Store for Pens & Gifts by the Times of India. From rare collectibles to everyday writing companions, Makoba offers products that are as much a statement of style as they are tools for creativity. Visit www.makoba.com for more information.