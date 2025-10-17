PCBL Chemical’s Q2 profit falls 50 pc to Rs 61.7 crore

MUMBAI: PCBL Chemical Limited, a part of the RPSG Group, on Friday reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 61.7 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared to Rs 123 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25).

Revenue for the quarter remained almost unchanged at Rs 2,163 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operational performance also weakened during the quarter. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 27 per cent to Rs 266 crore from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin contracted by more than 450 basis points to 12.3 per cent from 16.8 per cent last financial year -- reflecting pressure on profitability.

Alongside the results, PCBL Chemical announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. The record date for the dividend has been set for Monday (October 27).

Following the earnings announcement, shares of PCBL Chemical declined to the day’s low and closed the trading session at Rs 363.5, down 4.05 per cent or Rs 15.35 on the NSE.

In the last five days, the shares have fallen by Rs 20.05, or 5.23 per cent. Over the past month, the stock has declined by Rs 28.90, or 7.36 per cent.

In the last six months, it has dropped by Rs 70.70, or 16.28 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down by Rs 95.05, or 20.73 per cent.

PCBL Chemical Limited is an Indian chemical company, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

It was incorporated in 1960 and manufactures a range of products, including specialty chemicals, with a focus on performance materials and green chemistry.

The company has a significant global presence, exports its products to over 50 countries, and is diversifying into areas like battery chemicals and phosphonates.



