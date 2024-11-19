Paytm UPI operational at select global locations

NEW DELHI: One97 Communications (OCL), that owns Paytm brand, on Tuesday said Paytm users will be able to make UPI payments at select international locations, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app, as per a release.

“One97 Communications (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR, Soundbox and mobile payments, has enabled Paytm users to make UPI payments at select international locations,” it said.

Indian travellers can now use their Paytm app to make cashless payments at such select locations.