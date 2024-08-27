Paytm Money appoints NV Srinivasan as non-executive independent director

NEW DELHI: Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Narasinganallore Venkatesh Srinivasan as the non-executive independent director of its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money.

Srinivasan had chaired the Reserve Bank of India's Technical Advisory Committee for the fixed income, money markets and derivatives association (FIMMDA). He was a management committee member of the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI).

"We have built a strong consumer-centric platform over the past few years, keeping governance at the forefront of our efforts. With Srinivasan's strong understanding of regulations and extensive experience across financial markets, we are committed to further enhancing these aspects," Paytm Money, CEO and Whole Time Director, Rakesh Singh said.

Srinivasan has multi-year experience in finance, risk management, capital markets, and banking strategy.

He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Prior to AMFI, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the Board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank. He held senior positions at IDBI Bank for 19 years, including Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.

"I am pleased to join Paytm Money's board and contribute to its mission of transforming the investment landscape in India. With my broad experience in finance and banking, I am excited to work alongside a dynamic team dedicated to innovation and growth," Srinivasan said.