Over 300 MoUs for Rs 50,000 crore investment signed at Bihar business summit

PATNA: As many as 302 domestic and foreign companies have signed MoUs, entailing investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore in various sector, with the Bihar government in the two-day Bihar Business Connect Investor Meet 2023, that ended on Thursday, officials said.

Companies like the Adani Group invest Rs 8,700 crore, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs 7,386 crore, Patel Agro Industries Ltd Rs 5,230 crore, Hotel Lok international Rs 2,200 crore, Indo-European Heart Hospital Rs 2,200 crore, Dev India Project Rs 1,600 crore, Star Cement Rs 1,000 crore, Laxmi Cement Rs 1,000 crore, Ultra Cement Rs 1,000 crore, Spray Engineering Rs 800 crore and many more.

"The Industry Department of Bihar was preparing it for the last 6 months and conducted road shows in various cities and in foreign countries. A total of over Rs 50,000 crore of investment proposals came to Bihar and a total of 302 companies have signed MoU with Bihar government," Additional Chief Secretary, Industry, Sandeep Poundrik said.

“Bihar is changing now and the visitors are also experiencing it now. The industrialists have shown positive intent and we are committed to provide all the assistance required here," he added.

During the second day of the summit, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha, and Industry Minister Samir Mahaseth were present at the venue.