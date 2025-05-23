Open AI to build world's largest data centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE

NEW DELHI: Chat GPT's parent company Open AI on Thursday announced a partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for first ever international deployment of Stargate, OpenAI's AI infrastructure platform in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This will be world's largest AI data centre.

This partnership between UAE and Open AI, includes one-gigawatt AI computing cluster in Abu Dhabi with 200MW expected to go operational in 2026.

According to Open AI, the Stargate Project "is a new company which intends to invest USD 500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States."

Additionally, Stargate is a reflection of long-term vision which aims to build "frontier-scale compute capacity around the world in service of safe, secure, and broadly beneficial AGI."

The project is partnered by G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank and comes in line with the "United Arab Emirates' commitment earlier this year to invest USD 1.4 trillion in the U.S., which will support job creation, drive economic growth, and help America maintain its technological leadership."

Stargate UAE has the ability to provide AI infrastructure and compute capacity within a 2,000-mile radius, reaching up to half the world's population.

"Under the partnership, the UAE will become the first country in the world to enable ChatGPT nationwide--giving people across the country the ability to access OpenAI's technology," the AI research and deployment company said.

This deal come as a byproduct of US president Donald Trump's Middle East tour last week, where a slew of new AI deals, including the UAE Stargate project slated for Abu Dhabi.

In future, Open AI has shown optimism to explore different projects across different countries and they further added that, "we've already been engaging with other countries around the world that are interested in building their own Stargates."

Last year Chat GPT's Open AI showed support for the AI Missions and application development initiatives of India.