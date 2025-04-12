Begin typing your search...

    OneAlpha to open logistics park in Oragadam

    The project would be the company’s maiden project, and it would be executed in two phases, according to Visakh Rajkumar, director of OneAlpha

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 April 2025 10:47 AM IST
    OneAlpha to open logistics park in Oragadam
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Infrastructure developer company OneAlpha Ventures Limited is set to open an industrial and logistics park in Oragadam, the firm announced during its groundbreaking ceremony in the city on Friday.

    The project would be the company’s maiden project, and it would be executed in two phases, according to Visakh Rajkumar, director of OneAlpha. In Phase I, 6 lakh sq ft of the park will be erected by Q1 2026, and in Phase II, another 6 lakh sq ft of the park will be erected by Q1 2027, he said. Vignesh Rajkumar, director of OneAlpha, said, “We want to build industrial infrastructure that’s quick to execute, scalable to demand, and aligned with sustainability goals. OneAlpha represents a forward leap built on a solid foundation of legacy and trust.”

    OneAlpha Ventures LimitedlogisticsOragadam
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X